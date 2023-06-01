Your Aston Villa player of the season is...
- Published
We asked you to select your Aston Villa player of the season from the four candidates chosen by our fan contributor.
After voting in your thousands, we can reveal the winner is... Ollie Watkins - selected by 58% of you.
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
Ollie Watkins - 58%
Douglas Luiz - 22%
Tyrone Mings - 13%
Ashley Young - 7%
And here's what Richard Sutherland from The Villa Park Podcast, external had to say about your winner...
"Another player who has really benefited from Emery taking over. Watkins has simplified his game - he now doesn't chase across the backline - and has reaped the rewards. A run of 11 goals in 12 games was just incredible."
