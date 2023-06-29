'He's fast, intense, dynamic' - what does Gvardiol offer Man City?
Left-sided central defender Gvardiol has emerged as Pep Guardiola's newest transfer target.
Gvardiol is primarily a centre-back but he could feature in a back-three or in a four-man defence.
His statistics in the Bundesliga last season are comparable to City's current centre-backs. His passing accuracy is slightly lower, but his interventions and possession stats were often better.
In Europe's top five leagues, only four defenders touched the ball more times per 90 minutes than Gvardiol.
He does already have a little bit of history with Man City though, as he scored a header against them in the Champions League last-16 first leg this year. That goal was just one of Gvardiol's five goals for Leipzig.
German football expert Jasmine Baba told BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast: "He's fast, intense, dynamic, really good at changing directions and really good at transitioning from attack and defence.
"He's a really good, agile defender and his strength is in passing while he's in possession - even under pressure he still finds solutions to play it forward.
"John Stones has been pushed into more of a midfielder - I can see that happening with Gvardiol too.
"It's kind of a no-brainer why someone like Pep Guardiola would want him. He really is a dream prospect at his young age."