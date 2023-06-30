We asked you if you think Newcastle should sell Allan Saint-Maximin this summer after BBC Radio Newcastle's Simon Pryde told us criticism of the winger has been unfair and that the Frenchman has plenty to offer.

Here are some of your replies:

Kenneth: ASM is arguably the most talented and selfless player in the current Newcastle United squad. He deserves to play regular football more than he has. Letting him go is obviously a loss to Newcastle.

Jason: Newcastle need to keep and attract players with Maxi’s talent and ability if they want to grow. Expectations from a few fans have been extremely unfair, given injury, other issues, and actually after a brilliant season for Newcastle that he’s played a good part in.

Nas: Entertainment is part of the game, not the only score. Newcastle United needs ASM next season.

Derek: Like every Newcastle player they have to adapt to what the manager requires of them. He has much to give to the team but may not start every game. He's capable of scoring more goals with his pace.

Mark: He needs to be kept, he can open up defences when he’s on form and can offer Newcastle something that other teams fear. Just look at what he did against Man City last season. I just hope he can start fit long enough to get going.

Onesu: When he's on top of his game he's unstoppable, he'll give you goals and some assists and he's always a constant threat down the wing. I would want him to stay but if the board want to cash in on him now is the ideal time.

