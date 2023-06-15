Hearts heading to Spain for training camp & friendly

Hearts will build towards the new season with a week-long training camp in southern Spain including a friendly against Plymouth Argyle.

Steven Naismith and his squad fly out on 30 June and take on the newly-promoted English Championship side on 6 July before returning home the following day.

The Jambos will put through double training sessions and gym workouts as they gear up for the start of the new Premiership campaign on 5 August and their Europa Conference League third-round qualifiers on 10 and 17 August.