'﻿Denfending was shambolic'

Anonymous: The scoreline wasn't good, granted, but this is Scottish football to a T. The two Glasgow clubs can afford to buy and pay foreign players that will blow away the opposition in the Scottish Premier, but can't cope with class European opposition. They will continue to win the league between them & reap the financial rewards, leaving the rest behind.

Graeme: Shambolic. Players did not believe totally switched off. No belief. Pathetic. Why bring back Stevenson?

M﻿artin: Defending was shambolic, genuine schoolboy stuff. Genuinely embarrassing. The players never turned up from kick off! No desire and full of fear. Shocked just how poor they were... shows the gulf in Scottish football.