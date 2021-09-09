Man Utd v Newcastle: Last time out

Manchester United host Newcastle in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

England striker Marcus Rashford took centre stage as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side saw off the struggling Magpies 3-1 in February 2021 to return to second place in the table.

Rashford settled United's stuttering start at Old Trafford, lashing the ball home at the near post for his 18th goal of the season after 30 minutes.

Allan Saint-Maximin grabbed a deserved equaliser before the interval with an emphatic finish after some average defending by Harry Maguire.

Newcastle then had their best spell but Daniel James re-established the lead.

And Rashford then won a penalty, drawing a foul from Joe Willock, to enable Bruno Fernandes to knock in his 22nd goal of the season.

Defeat for Steve Bruce's side was an eighth in 10 Premier League games and left them just three points above the relegation zone.

United's welcome win was just their second in six league matches, but they were still 10 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.