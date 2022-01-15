Wolves v Southampton - team news
Wolves have made three changes to the side that won at Manchester United in their last league outing.
Leander Dendoncker replaces Ruben Neves in midfield, wing-back Rayan Ait-Nouri comes in for Marcal and centre-back Tote Gomes will make his first appearance for the club instead of Romain Saiss.
Wolves: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Gomes, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jimenez, Podence, Trincao
Subs: Moulden, Ruddy, Jordão, Silva, Giles, Sanderson, Traore, Cundle, Campbell
Southampton are unchanged for the side that beat Brentford at home last time out.
Southampton: Forster, Bednarek, Lyanco, Salisu, Tella, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Diallo, Perraud, Redmond, Broja
Subs: Caballero, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Long, Armstrong, Adams, Small, Armstrong, Valery