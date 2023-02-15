Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea: Team news

Chelsea will be without England forward Raheem Sterling for the game in Germany, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out for the knockout stages along with several of their January signings.

Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk may start, and centre-backs Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana have also travelled.

Potter has also played down a potential fallout between Mykhailo Mudryk and Marc Cucurella.

January signing Mudryk appeared to like an Instagram post criticising Cucurella after expressing frustration with his team-mate during Saturday's draw at West Ham.

"There's no problem in terms of anything sinister at all," said Potter. "If anything it's just team-mates understanding each other.

"It's quite a common problem, I would say - when to pass, at what point, at what time."

Who will make the Chelsea starting XI?