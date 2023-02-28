J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Liverpool will surely let Naby Keita go in the summer when his contract expires - and it will be the right decision.

The Guinea midfielder arrived in 2018 to huge fanfare and via an enormous transfer fee, having been one of the best players in the Bundesliga. However, nearly five full seasons on, the reality is Keita has never lived up to his promise.

Against Crystal Palace, he was dreadful and warranted his early substitution. He gave away multiple fouls and was seemingly beaten in every 50/50, while being non-existent creatively.

In fact, he looked like a footballer who knows he won't be at Liverpool this season, and even more worryingly, someone who didn't especially care.

Keita is a good footballer, but he's someone who has enjoyed the ride during Liverpool's peak years rather than someone who has been a driving force behind what's been achieved.

His summer replacement needs to offer lots of what Keita has failed to. Availability, steeliness, tactical nous and leadership.

A club on the continent will get a very good technician in Keita and someone whose talent has not been in question, but the midfield revamp Jurgen Klopp simply must enforce will not include the 28-year-old.