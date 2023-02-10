Kennedy on Postecoglou exit talk...
'We've just tied him to the chair upstairs and got a couple of security on his door' 🤣— BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) February 10, 2023
Assistant manager John Kennedy says Ange Postecoglou's mind is firmly focused on Celtic after being linked to the vacant Leeds managerial role... ⚽️⤵️#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/EQII2AcOUC
