'Dons' desire shone bright in long-awaited away win'

Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

Aberdeen's Saturday night trip to Tannadice was billed as a game that typified the crazy world of Scottish football.

Jim Goodwin, parachuted into the Dundee United manager’s office less than five weeks after departing AB24, making his return to top-flight football against the club who jettisoned him after “one bad week” was the biggest sub-plot to a game that was already critical for both sides.

Truth be told, United were the better side in a frantic opening 20 minutes, with the Dons thankful for goalkeeper Jay Gorter keeping Steven Fletcher at bay.

The visitors, though, began to get more control of the game and it was hardly against the run of play when Duk produced another moment of genius to fire the opener just before the hour.

The endeavour to chase down Ryan Edwards’ clearance was one thing. But the pace and raw power to hold off the United captain as he burst into the box, the presence of mind to sit Charlie Mulgrew for a bed-time story and the absolute audacity to back-heel the ball past a stranded Mark Birighitti summed up everything about the Cape Verde international who has cemented a place in the pantheon of Aberdeen cult heroes already this season.

Sloppy play allowed United back into the game via Jack MacKenzie giving away a penalty and, if you have watched Aberdeen with any regularity this season, that would usually be the catalyst for United going on to take the three points.

But Barry Robson and Steve Agnew have instilled a level of fitness and desire to win that has been missing for large chunks of this campaign. Ross McCrorie slid home home the Dons' second after fine work by Leighton Clarkson before forgotten man, Marley Watkins, popped up with his first goal of the campaign to seal a huge win.

The first away victory since October, and the first back-to-back wins since the same month, leaves Aberdeen in fifth spot, well within touching distance of Hibs.

Perhaps it also provides an outside chance to chase down Hearts in a race to the finish for third that seemed scarcely believable to any Aberdeen fan the day Goodwin departed.