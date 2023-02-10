Sutton's predictions: West Ham v Chelsea

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Chelsea have kept clean sheets in their past three games but they also don't score many - they have only found the net once in that time.

West Ham are hardly free-scoring either, so I doubt the goals will be flying in at Saturday lunchtime. Like Oli is saying, Aguerd has made a big difference for them at the back, after they had lots of problems in defence when he was injured at the start of the season.

Every time I write West Ham off, they get something from the game so the bad news for Hammers fans is that I am going for the points to be shared this time.

Oli's prediction: 2-1

I remember this fixture last season because we were in the recording studio and I interrupted a drum take by screaming when Arthur Masuaku scored an absolutely bonkers goal to win it with one of the last kicks of the game. This time? I am going for us to win again - we are at home and when our fans get going it's really something, especially in a game like this one.

