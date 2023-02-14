Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

Dear Spurs,

My love for you is unconditional. Throughout my life you have given me some of the highest highs and some of the lowest lows. You have shaped who I am today and I wouldn’t change a thing about that.

Through our connection I have met some of the most incredible people who have become like family to me. I could always rely on you to help me start a conversation and connect with people all around the world.

I do wonder at times if you take me for granted. I love our new home and you have made some steady improvements over the years but I do pay a higher price for that.

The material stuff is great, but it isn’t essential (although a few trophies wouldn't go amiss). I would much rather we found our style and flourish again because, when we had that, our relationship felt unrivalled and we were unstoppable.

I would feel comforted and reassured if I had an idea of what your plans are for our future because I can’t see much stability and progression in there at the moment.

I can’t smile without you,

Anna