Javi Gracia has defended his record at Leeds after revealing he was sacked on the phone, on his birthday.

Leeds confirmed Gracia's departure and Sam Allardyce's appointment on Wednesday, but the Spaniard said he was told by owner Andrea Radrizzani on Monday.

"It was my birthday and it was a phone call," Gracia told The Athletic., external

Leeds were 19th in the table when Gracia took over from Jesse Marsch in February, and are currently 17th - above the relegation zone on goal difference.

He said: "We got 11 points in my 11 matches.

"Everton got eight points, Leicester and Southampton took six and [Nottingham] Forest five. So everyone else down there got fewer.

"We were in a moment during the last few games that were not what we hoped, but, from another point of view, other teams were doing worse than us. So you can be optimistic in some way.

"My evaluation of my work is that we could have done things better, of course, but we arrived in a difficult position with 10 matches without a win.

"We left the team outside the drop zone. So this is the evaluation that is most crude and real, about points and the place in the table. It is the most objective verdict."