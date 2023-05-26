Mikel Arteta says Sunday's game against Wolves is the first block in building for next season as he weighs up how to go one better in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal led eventual champions Manchester City for most of the season but fell away in the final two months to allow Pep Guardiola's team to take their fifth title in six seasons.

However, after remarkable progress this year, he is already contemplating how to improve in the 2023-24 campaign.

"Now it is about how we wrap up in the best possible way," he said. "It has been some journey, full of emotions, but looking back with perspective there are a lot of things that deserve a lot of credit.

"The competition will be even harder next year so we need to take a step back, have a promising plan and then go again with more determination and hunger in our tummies."

He recognises some similarities between the final day last season after Arsenal missed out on a place in the top four - however, he is realistic enough to accept how far they have come.

"There are some similarities when you do not reach what you want at the end," he said. "It does not allow you to be as happy as you want.

"We have made huge steps as a club and the way we are competing so there are a lot of positives there.

"But we are Arsenal. We have to win, be the best and instil that into the club."