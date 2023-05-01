Tierney 'acted in professional manner' with Klopp - PGMOL

Jurgen Klopp and Paul TierneyGetty Images

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) "strongly refute" Jurgen Klopp's claim that referee Paul Tierney spoke out of turn after Liverpool's win over Tottenham on Sunday.

In a post-match interview, Klopp said Tierney seems to have something "against" Liverpool" and that the official spoke to him in a manner which was "not ok" when showing him a yellow card for his celebrations after Diogo Jota's winner.

But PGMOL said in a statement: "PGMOL is aware of the comments made by Jurgen Klopp after his side's fixture with Tottenham Hotspur.

"Match officials in the Premier League are recorded in all games via a communications system and having fully reviewed the audio of referee Paul Tierney from today's fixture, we can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierney's actions were improper."