We asked for your views after Sunday's Premier League game between Southampton and Liverpool.

Here are some of your comments:

Southampton fans:

Tom: A match to be proud of. We saw relaxed players enjoying the game. It’s a shame they didn’t show this earlier in the season as this is the team that should have been fighting for survival.

Connor: An incredible watch against Liverpool. The team showed fight and did their best, especially Lyanco. My only fault with the performance was in retrospect really, why couldn’t we do that throughout the relegation battle? Still, if we play like that next season we will be in the automatic promotion places.

Darren: The defence are shocking, said it all season a complete restructure is needed for any hope. A draw was a good result for a team that's had no passion or fight this season, too little too late I'm afraid!

George: So many players trying to impress... bit late now.

Liverpool fans:

Jim: The Reds have been brilliant for the last several years but let us fans down this season and certainly today. Typical end of term game and hopefully the rebuild starts here with some quality signings to come early in the summer.

Dave: Big defensive problems at Liverpool and a real blind spot for Klopp. Another two goal lead thrown away and top teams just don't do this.

Om: This is becoming a joke. Concede four goals to the lowest ranked team in the Premier League. The coaching staff are appalling!

Jess: Probably our worst season under Klopp. Not qualifying for the Champions League will be a big miss next season. We definitely to to revamp our squad in the summer so we can put up a title challenge next season.