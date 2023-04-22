Dundee United 2-0 Livingston: What did the manager say?

Livingston boss David Martindale told Sportsound: "Disappointment is the overriding emotion. We can't ask too much more of the players. We've fallen short again this year.

"Individually, my aspirations are to get top six. Collectively, since the turn of the year, our form hasn't been good, it's been inconsistent for a variety of reasons.

"The top six wasn't lost today. We can't blame anyone on the park. We've got to use this as fuel to push us onwards.

"We've got five games left as a group. For me, that group has had a good season. We've remained in the Premiership this year.

"This group of players will be broken up again and we'll have to recruit very wisely and kick on again next year.

"I'm not going to spend too much time dwelling on the past. There's no way I'm going to have this group of players labelled as failures.

"It's important that we use this feeling in the pit of our stomachs as fuel to drive us all forwards."