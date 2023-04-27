Who is the best player to have faced Leeds?

Jess Furness, Her Game Too, external

So many people could have made the cut but I'm going to single out Kevin De Bruyne as the best I've seen so far.

He is one talented footballer and an absolute wizard in midfield. KDB has set up many goals against us in recent times and also scored past Meslier himself a couple of years ago - and what a goal it was!

It was a sublime strike and you just had to appreciate the skill that he has, even when you're *gulps*, 7-0 down at the Etihad.

I feel lucky to have watched him play live - he is just simply world class and in my older years I'm sure my potential future grandkids will be impressed that I can reminisce on seeing one of the best midfielders of all time.

