Leeds 2-2 Newcastle: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Elland Road

Leeds United were happy to take a point against Newcastle United but new manager Sam Allardyce was swift to acknowledge it could have been much more.

Allardyce and Leeds were left to regret Patrick Bamford’s poor penalty which could have put them 2-0 up when they were on top, insisting Leeds would have gone on to claim all three points had the striker scored.

Leeds showed fight and resilience to come back from the blow of that missed penalty and conceding two to Newcastle to regroup and earn a point that may yet prove to be precious.

Allardyce’s aim is to still be in the fight for survival going into their last home game against Tottenham, when the passionate backing of the Leeds support is sure to play a significant role.

For now, however, Allardyce and Leeds were left with mixed feelings – grateful for the point they earned but also left with a feeling that this was an opportunity missed.