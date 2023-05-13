Kilmarnock 2-0 Livingston: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

This was quite simply a huge three points for Kilmarnock. If they do stay up, it will be almost entirely down to their superb home form.

They've now taken 85% of their points at Rugby Park, and have home games against relegation rivals County and St Johnstone to come, which could make all the difference.

The front two Vassell and Doidge have been criticised a lot this season for a lack of goals, but they were outstanding in this match.

Doidge won 11 duels, six of them in the air as he provided the perfect foil for the returning Vassell, and the pair combined beautifully for the crucial opener.

Both of them, plus Armstrong and young David Watson will all play a crucial role in keeping them in the division.