Pep Guardiola says his priority is making sure Manchester City are always in contention to win the game's biggest titles as he prepares for their third consecutive Champions League semi-final.

City are yet to win Europe's premier competition but have been stalwarts of the final stages and he is convinced that building consistency is his key duty as manager.

"A club is stable and healthy when it is often here," he said. "I would not like to have a team that wins the Champions League and then drops down, down, down.

"Clubs in Europe have done that to invest to try and win the Champions League but it is a process.

"I would have loved to win it before, or last season but the importance is to get better every season and try to get there."

The City boss was keen to play down the lessons learned from last season's dramatic semi-final exit in Madrid and insisted this is a new fixture.

"We did more than everything to win it last year but that's football," he said. "You have to congratulate Madrid because they won.

"The only lesson we can learn is not to get revenge but to get a good result."