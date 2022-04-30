Watford v Burnley: Team news
Watford make three changes to the team that lost 5-1 at Manchester City last weekend.
Juraj Kucka and Kiko Femenia return after missing the trip to Etihad Stadium through injury, while Joao Pedro is also restored to the side.
Jeremy Ngakia and Joshua King are among the substitutes, but Tom Cleverley misses out.
Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Louza, Kucka, Sarr, Joao Pedro, Dennis
Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Ekong, King, Masina, Sema, Gosling, Kalu, Kayembe
Aaron Lennon replaces Matej Vydra in Burnley’s only change to the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Maxwel Cornet is ruled out with a knee issue, while Erik Pieters is only set to resume full training next week.
Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Lennon, Rodriguez, Weghorst
Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Barnes, Stephens, Bardsley, Vydra, Long, Thomas, Costelloe