Watford v Burnley: Team news

Watford make three changes to the team that lost 5-1 at Manchester City last weekend.

Juraj Kucka and Kiko Femenia return after missing the trip to Etihad Stadium through injury, while Joao Pedro is also restored to the side.

Jeremy Ngakia and Joshua King are among the substitutes, but Tom Cleverley misses out.

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Louza, Kucka, Sarr, Joao Pedro, Dennis

Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Ekong, King, Masina, Sema, Gosling, Kalu, Kayembe