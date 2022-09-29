Frank Lampard says Everton have “suffered a lot” with injuries but could welcome Dominic Calvert-Lewin back to action this weekend.

T﻿he Toffees have been without 25-year-old striker Calvert-Lewin this season due to a knee problem, while the likes of Jordan Pickford, Nathan Patterson and Yerry Mina have been hampered by injuries.

A﻿sked about Calvert-Lewin's inclusion for the weekend trip to Southampton, Lampard said: “We’re looking at it, we want him at his best fitness and strength.

"Any player that has injuries finds it difficult to deal with because he wants to play and he’ll be frustrated when he can’t play.”

However, Lampard believes the team are still strong, saying: “We’re in a good place mentally but then you look at all the big players that we’re missing.

"Injuries are unfortunate, we have suffered a lot. But that's modern-day football.”

P﻿atterson, 20, picked up an ankle injury while representing Scotland against Ukraine.

Lampard said: "He's only set to miss four or five weeks, which is a big positive compared to our first assessment."