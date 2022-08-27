Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: What Klopp said

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to BBC Sport: "I loved the start most from the whole game. They played 5-3-2 and Scott Parker had real success with that system.

"It's not always our favourite system to play against but we didn’t hesitate today. We won the ball back high. We had bodies in the box. We scored some wonderful goals from all areas and didn’t stop. It was 5-0 at half-time. How often does it happen that a team take their foot off the gas. We just wanted to have a 100% satisfying experience we can use going from here.

"The start was the perfect game. The boys kept going. They did really well."

On Roberto Firmino: "I'm really happy for him. He played well against United. It was a big step. Today was a different game. I’m really happy for him."

On what he said to Scott Parker at full-time: "I couldn’t respect more what he’s doing there. Today wasn’t the best day to face us. I’m sure when Scott saw what happened on Monday and heard all the noise he thought it’s not the best moment to go to Liverpool.

"The boys proved it. I wanted to tell him hopefully he can stay calm. There will be days they cause the opponents a lot more problems."