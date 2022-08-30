Journalist Luke Edwards is confident Chelsea will push a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over the line before deadline day.

He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "I’ve always seen Aubameyang ending up at Chelsea.

"The sticking point for the deal, at the moment, is Aubameyang wants a three-year deal and Chelsea are reluctant to do that. Barcelona are asking for a little bit too much money - about £26m for a player they signed for a free transfer in January.

"But I think there is a willingness on both sides of this for it to happen. After that armed robbery in Barcelona, I think Aubameyang will probably want to hasten his exit."

