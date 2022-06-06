Diaz ranked in top 10 most valuable players

Luis Diaz is one of the top 10 most valuable players in the world, according to research group CIES Football Observatory.

The list uses a range of variables including a player's age, performances, economic value of their club and inflation to work out estimated transfer values.

With an estimated transfer value of £94m, Diaz is the only Liverpool player in the top 10.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£75m), Diogo Jota (£73m) and Alisson (£58m) are the only other Reds players to feature in the top 100.

