'A slow start is the worry' - Forest fans on season prospects
Steve Cooper's job could be "at risk" if Nottingham Forest do not get off to a good start this season, according to a BBC Radio Nottingham fans' forum.
The Reds have a difficult run of fixtures to start the new campaign, facing trips to Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City before the end of September.
"That [first set of fixtures] worries me for a few reasons because one, I think it would put Cooper's job at risk if we don't have a good start and it's going to be really hard for us to have a good start with those fixtures, but two because you need to get some momentum," said Forest fan Hannah.
"A slow start is a worry, however I do think we are going into the season with a better team than we started lasy season with.
"When you look at the end of the 2022-23 season we looked a lot more cohesive and the players seemed to understand each other a lot more. We had some momentum, we seemed to have some confidence and we seemed to have some belief.
"That was completely missing at the beginning of last season."