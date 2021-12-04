Newcastle v Burnley: Confirmed team news

Eddie Howe makes two changes to the Newcastle team that drew with Norwich in midweek.

Ciaran Clark is suspended while Ryan Fraser isn't in the matchday squad. They're replaced by Jamaal Lascelles, who returns from suspension, and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Lewis, Almiron, Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton.

Subs: Darlow, Ritchie, Hayden, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernández, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff.