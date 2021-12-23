Leeds' training ground closed for two days

The Premier League has previously said that it assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis and this time they concluded that Leeds will not be able to fulfil their fixture due to the number of players with Covid-19, injuries and illness.

A club statement by Leeds confirmed that there are five new positive cases within the first-team squad and staff.

"All of the cases we have experienced are asymptomatic, which we believe is due to our high vaccine take-up," it read.

"The positive cases, combined with our well documented injury issues, means that we would not have enough recognised first-team players to meet the Premier League requirements for the fixture."

The statement added: "The training ground at Thorp Arch will be closed for a period of two days on the advice of Public Health England."