Man City v West Ham: Team news

Manchester City will continue to monitor forwards Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, who were both unavailable for the midweek Champions League win versus Paris St-Germain because of injuries.

Kevin de Bruyne remains sidelined following his positive Covid-19 test.

West Ham are set to recall top scorer Michail Antonio and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after they were rested in the Europa League against Rapid Vienna.

The Hammers' only confirmed absentee is Angelo Ogbonna.

The Italian centre-back is recovering from knee surgery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, and is unlikely to play again this season.

