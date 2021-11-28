Chelsea v Manchester United: Confirmed team news
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes three changes from the impressive Champions League win over Juventus on Tuesday, with Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in for the injured duo of Ben Chilwell and N'Golo Kante.
Timo Werner is preferred to Christian Pulisic up top.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho (capt), Alonso, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Werner.
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Lukaku, Pulisic, Niguez, Barkley, Mount, Azpilicueta, Havertz.
Michael Carrick names his first Premier League starting XI as temporary Man United boss and it shows four changes from the win at Villarreal.
The big news is that Cristiano Ronaldo drops down to the bench with Marcus Rashford recalled. Bruno Fernandes is restored to the line-up as Anthony Martial drops out.
Donny van de Beek returns to the bench with Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay all starting.
Eric Bailly is brought into defence for the suspended Harry Maguire.
Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Fernandes (capt), Rashford, Sancho.
Subs: Henderson, Jones, Ronaldo, Mata, Martial, Greenwood, Lingard, Dalot, Van de Beek.