Chelsea v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

Michael Carrick names his first Premier League starting XI as temporary Man United boss and it shows four changes from the win at Villarreal.

The big news is that Cristiano Ronaldo drops down to the bench with Marcus Rashford recalled. Bruno Fernandes is restored to the line-up as Anthony Martial drops out.

Donny van de Beek returns to the bench with Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay all starting.

Eric Bailly is brought into defence for the suspended Harry Maguire.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Fernandes (capt), Rashford, Sancho.

Subs: Henderson, Jones, Ronaldo, Mata, Martial, Greenwood, Lingard, Dalot, Van de Beek.