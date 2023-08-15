Gary O'Neil speaking after Wolves lost at Manchester United on Monday: "Huge credit to the lads. There has been some negativity surrounding the place but they've committed to what we asked of them and gone toe to toe with a top side at a difficult place to come and they're disappointed.

"For the amount of shots we've had and the expected goals, we deserved at least a point.

"Bigger picture stuff and where we want to take the group, tonight is a big step four days in. Coming to a place like this it could have gone very differently."

On the non-award of a penalty in stoppage time: "Having just spoken to [elite referees' manager] Jon Moss, fair enough he came straight out and said it was a blatant penalty and it should have been given.

"I sometimes feel bad. I've spent a lot of my day with him trying to understand the new guidelines and how to not get myself booked, which I've failed in, but fair play to Jon in coming out.

"He said it was clear and obvious and he can't believe the on-field referee didn't give it and he can't believe VAR didn't intervene. It's probably made me feel worse to be honest because once you know you're right you feel worse about leaving with nothing."

