Cyriel Dessers says the "amazing" experience of playing in Serie A has improved him as a player and he intends to boost Rangers with his quality and mentality.

The Belgian-born Nigeria striker moved to Italy from Genk last summer and scored six times in 26 league appearances as Cremonese finished second bottom to suffer relegation from Serie A.

“Playing in Serie A made me a better player, I've been dreaming of playing in a top-five league since I was a kid and to finally be there, witness it and be part of it was amazing and I learned a lot there," said Dessers, who has signed a four-year deal at Ibrox.

“To play against some of the best defenders in the world, you learn how to use your body, play smarter, play faster, all of that.

“On top of the experience I had in Belgium and Netherlands it made me a more complete player.”

Dessers, 28, says he has joined Rangers to win silverware as Michael Beale's revamped side attempt to topple treble winners Celtic next season.

“I’m at a perfect age where physically I am at the top level,” he said. “It’s the perfect time to play for trophies and hopefully win some trophies.

“I can bring something not only football wise but mentality wise in the locker room.

“I don't really have a target in terms of goals but I can offer more than goals and I think I showed that in the last few years.

“I can be important off the ball, in pressing the team, recovering balls high up the pitch and launching counter-attacks.

“I can play with my back to goal, in short combinations, I can go deep, but I think I'm best when I'm facing the goal."