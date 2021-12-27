Brentford will be without Bryan Mbeumo, the suspended Christian Norgaard and Vitaly Janelt, who tested positive for Covid-19 before Sunday's game with Brighton.

Frank is a big advocate of permitting teams to have five substitutes available. "I would like to have five subs so you can have fresh legs or do different tactical things during a game," he said. "For sure, other clubs may have stronger, bigger squads than us but I still think making subs can be a big advantage for us."

Manchester City have won nine successive games and will be "very difficult" for Brentford: "I would like to be playing them with a full-strength team available. They have unbelievable players and are the best in the world by far against a low block."

On what it will take to beat Pep Guardiola's side and achieve a famous result: "We will put out a side that will run and fight, we fully believe we can get something. We'll need the fans to be on it but we did well against Liverpool and Chelsea and anything can happen in football."