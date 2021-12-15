Tributes continue to flood in for retiring Aguero
- Published
The coolest man in the box. Huge honour to call you a teammate and a friend. Best wishes @aguerosergiokun 💙 pic.twitter.com/mJUDJnmzxC— Joleon Lescott (@JoleonLescott) December 15, 2021
Thank you for everything we've lived together, Kun. It was a pleasure to play by your side. Congratulations on your beautiful and victorious carrer. Thanks! @aguerosergiokun #kun10 pic.twitter.com/XPLFCuZLbP— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) December 15, 2021
A true legend of the game.— Leroy Sané (@leroy_sane) December 15, 2021
It was an honour to play with you, Sergio.
I wish you all the best for your future. @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/hMybroRitH
Wishing one of the all time greats @aguerosergiokun good luck and health in what he does next ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bhtH04HQDd— James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 15, 2021
