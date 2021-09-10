Lage on Jimenez, squad strength & club vision
- Published
Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Wolves travel to Watford on Saturday.
Here are the key lines:
The decision to allow Raul Jimenez to play after a dispute with Mexico over international duty is a "good" one. "The best players from both sides should be on the pitch, I want to see the best players for Watford and from our side to play the game";
Although Jimenez hasn't scored a Premier League goal yet, he remains Wolves' obvious attacking focus;
Lage acknowledged that his squad is not as big as he would like, but explained – patiently and at length – the events of the transfer window that left many Wolves fans underwhelmed;
He says he has a proposal of the type of side he would like to build, and that his understanding with the club is that it will take “three more transfer windows” to get there;
He does not want to fill the squad for the sake of it, but wait until the suitable “top players” can be added and he understands that the executive chairman Jeff Shi must keep control of the finances while they try to reach their vision.