'Outstanding' Raya impresses Garth

Raya: To lose a game at all is difficult enough but to do so in the 94th minute must have been soul destroying for West Ham. One of the reasons for the Hammers' defeat was the performance of Brentford's David Raya.

The Spaniard made three outstanding saves at a crucial period, which turned the match in Brentford's favour. This result puts the Bees above Tottenham, West Ham and Arsenal.

I said last week that Brentford's squad is so thin it will struggle to survive the demands of the Premier League. After this result Brentford could probably survive anything.

Read what else Garth had to say about Raya and find out which other players made it into his team of the week