Man Utd 1-1 Everton: The pick of the stats
- Published
After also drawing this fixture 3-3 last season having trailed 2-0 at half-time, Everton became the first side to avoid defeat at Manchester United in back-to-back Premier League seasons despite being behind at half-time both times.
United have won just two of their past seven home league games (drawn two, lost three), having won eight of their 10 at Old Trafford before this run (drawn one, lost one).
The Toffees have 14 points from seven league games this season (won four, drawn two, lost one). Only in 2004-05 (16) have they had more at this stage, when they would go on to achieve their best finish in the competition (fourth).