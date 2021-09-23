Watford v Newcastle - Last time out

Watford host Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two sides last met in the top flight?

Troy Deeney's double appeared to have given the Hornets' relegation battle a massive shot in the arm as they came from behind to beat Newcastle 2-1 in July 2020.

Watford's stalwart striker - who departed for hometown club Birmingham City this summer after more than a decade at Vicarage Road - scored two second-half penalties to move the Hornets six points clear of the drop zone with three games remaining.

However, Nigel Pearson's side would lose their final three games to suffer relegation to the Championship on the final day of the Covid-delayed season.

Dwight Gayle had turned home a corner to give Newcastle, comfortably safe from danger in mid-table, a deserved lead at the interval.

However, Matt Ritchie fouled Kiko Femenia early in the second half and Javier Manquillo hauled down Ismaila Sarr late on as Deeney twice slammed home from the spot to complete the turnaround.