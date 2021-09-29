West Ham v Rapid Vienna: Who makes your Hammers team?

West Ham take on Rapid Vienna in the Europa League group stage on Thursday, but who makes it into your starting XI?

Will David Moyes choose to rest some of his key players after Saturday's 2-1 win over Leeds or will he go with his best team?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your West Ham team to face Rapid Vienna