It was a day to remember for Aberdeen 30 years ago today as they beat Partick Thistle 7-0 at Firhill.

Duncan Shearer, who would finish the 1992/93 season with 27 goals in all competitions, scored a hat-trick, with the other goals by Scott Booth, Eoin Jess, Paul Kane and Paul Mason.

Willie Miller's side finished the season second in the Scottish Premier Division behind Rangers and also lost both domestic cup finals to the Ibrox side.