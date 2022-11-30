Match of the Day pundit Micah Richards says he would start England forward Marcus Rashford in the World Cup last-16 tie against Senegal.

The 25-year-old scored two goals in the Three Lions 3-0 win against Wales in their final group stage game, including England's 100th goal at a World Cup finals.

His goals also made him the first Manchester United player to score three goals at a World Cup since Bobby Charlton in 1966. If equalling a World Cup winner's mark wasn't enough, Rashford can boast an eye-catching three goals in just 107 minutes of action at the tournament.

"﻿He missed a couple of squads towards the end of last season and they have brought him back but that is what happens," Richards told the World Cup Daily Podcast.

"﻿When Gareth Southgate said he was going to pick players on form, if you look at Harry Maguire he is the only player coming into the tournament who hasn't played many games - he trusts him though.

"Rashford though has been expectational, all throughout this season actually. He offers something different and runs in behind. He has got killer pace and that beautiful whippy dippy technique the way he strikes the ball. It would have been devastating for him if he couldn't showcase all this.

"﻿This was his fist start for a couple of years but he has took his chance tonight and that is all he can do. Whether he starts the next game is a question but you have to play players in form and I would start him next game."

A﻿t half-time Southgate made both Rashford and Phil Foden swap wings resulting in each player scoring second-half goals.

Former Premier League defender, M﻿atthew Upson added: "﻿I like Rashford on the right. Nobody wants to see you play with that pace on the outside and then he gets his head up on his strong foot.

"﻿The next layer for him being able to be a top player in that position - we know he can score goals but being able to get his head up and find someone arriving on the penalty spot or dink one to the back post. Then we are seeing a really top player."

