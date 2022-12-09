Top six and a cup run is the target - Lasley

Chief operating officer Keith Lasley has been reviewing St Mirren's season so far, reflecting on two standout results against Celtic and Rangers, and outlining the club's ambitions for the campaign.

The Paisley side beat Celtic 2-0 at home in September and held visitors Rangers to a 1-1 draw in November.

“The Celtic game, sometimes you nick a result against the Old Firm, maybe they’re bombarding you and you get away with a result," Lasley said.

"But that day, we thoroughly deserved it. We were the better team, so watching it you felt comfortable."

Speaking to A pint and two shots, external podcast, Lasley added: "The Rangers game we go ahead and then there’s the VAR incident, but again, to be disappointed coming away with a point against Rangers is a good thing in some ways.

"Our home form has been brilliant, most teams that have a good season have good home form, so hopefully we can keep that.

"Top six is naturally the target, and the cups are huge, financially and for the supporters. There’s no better feeling [than a cup run].”