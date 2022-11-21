'Responsibility has to be taken right throughout the club'
Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson says Giovanni van Bronckhorst lacked "certain ingredients needed" as boss of the Ibrox club.
Speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, Thomson said of the Dutchman's sacking: "A lot of Rangers fans might have thought it would have happened sooner. Fair play to the club, they have gave Van Bronckhorst every opportunity to try and turn it around.
"There are certain ingredients you need to succeed at Rangers and at times in interviews, I just thought he needed that bit between his teeth, a sturdiness at the back of his throat that Walter Smith had.
"There are certain people who are made for a club like Rangers and as a player that was unquestionable of Van Bronckhorst but the team really needed that spark, energy and passion that has been lacking for the last few months."
The former Kelty Hearts manager added: "It's a collective for me, though. Naturally, the manager always carries the can but responsibility has to be taken right throughout the club and if they are going to move forward - which Rangers always have to do - the next appointment has to be right."