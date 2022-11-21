Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson says Giovanni van Bronckhorst lacked "certain ingredients needed" as boss of the Ibrox club.

S﻿peaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, Thomson said of the Dutchman's sacking: "A lot of Rangers fans might have thought it would have happened sooner. Fair play to the club, they have gave Van Bronckhorst every opportunity to try and turn it around.

"﻿There are certain ingredients you need to succeed at Rangers and at times in interviews, I just thought he needed that bit between his teeth, a sturdiness at the back of his throat that Walter Smith had.

"﻿There are certain people who are made for a club like Rangers and as a player that was unquestionable of Van Bronckhorst but the team really needed that spark, energy and passion that has been lacking for the last few months."

T﻿he former Kelty Hearts manager added: "It's a collective for me, though. Naturally, the manager always carries the can but responsibility has to be taken right throughout the club and if they are going to move forward - which Rangers always have to do - the next appointment has to be right."