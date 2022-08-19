Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says the right profile of forward would be "helpful" to effectively balance his squad.

United have been on the hunt for a striker throughout the summer and bid for Belgian forward Charles De Ketelaere, who instead opted to join AC Milan from Club Brugge.

An injury to Patrick Bamford, which will keep him out of Sunday's home game with Chelsea, further underlines the possible need for reinforcements.

Asked if he would like a forward, Marsch replied: "I still feel to balance out our squad effectively it would be helpful.

"But we need the right guy and I don't want to bring in somebody who would take three months to adapt and educate and then not be ready to help us. Who can meet the standards we need in the squad?"

The American did admit that Leeds had an interest in Zurich's 18-year-old Italy international striker Wilfried Gnonto, but that he would be one for the future.

"We know him and we think very highly of him," said Marsch. "He is a young, talented player. With him it would be more of a long-term project. Maybe with that comment you can read into whether it will happen this transfer window."

Marsch added: "We are very active in pursuing things and we have some strategies. Let's see how they play out. We still have time.

"There will be movement, with us and some other teams. Some dominoes will start to fall and we need to be prepared to act on those."