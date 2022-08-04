Departing Telles to support from afar
Alex Telles has completed his loan move to Sevilla, who will cover his wages for all of the coming season.
That leaves new signing Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw left in the fight to be United's first-choice left-back.
To everyone at United: colleagues, staff, fans. I will be supporting and cheering you on all season. Thanks for the moments so far. ❤️Alex Telles. @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/vXBv3PngwF— Alex Telles (@AT13Oficial) August 4, 2022
