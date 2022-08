Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Serge Aurier, with the right-back a free agent after being released by Villarreal. (Footmercato, via Express), external

Forest also want right-back Hans Hateboer from Atalanta. (Tutto Atalanta - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Wolves have rejected a £1m bid for centre-back Willy Boly from the club. (The Athletic - subscription required), external

