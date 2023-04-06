Celtic v Rangers: Pick of the stats

Celtic are unbeaten in their last five league Old Firm derbies (W3 D2), after having lost five of their previous six beforehand (D1).

This will be Michael Beale’s first away game against Celtic as a manager; the last Rangers manager to win his first away Old Firm derby in all competitions was Walter Smith in August 1991, with the last eight Ibrox bosses to visit Celtic all failing to win their first such match since (D2 L6).

Celtic have won 31 of their 34 home league matches under Ange Postecoglou (D3), winning the last 17 in a row at Celtic Park. They last had a longer home winning league run between November 2002 and February 2004 (26 in a row).

James Tavernier has scored eight away league goals this season, with only Kevin van Veen (12) and Kyogo Furuhashi (10) scoring more. The last Rangers player to score more in a Scottish Premiership season was Alfredo Morelos in 2018-19 (9); however, Tavernier has played more Scottish Premiership games at Celtic Park without scoring than any other venue (11 games).

Liel Abada has scored three goals in his three home league appearances against Rangers for Celtic, scoring in both such starts. Indeed, only against Dundee United (6) and St Mirren (4) has he scored more goals in the Scottish Premiership than against Rangers (3).

Since Michael Beale’s first league game in charge of Rangers in December, both Rangers and Celtic have won 14 of their 15 league games – the other game was the 2-2 draw between the sides in January.