Former Newcastle defender Olivier Bernard believes Kieran Tripper's leadership has proven pivotal in the club's change of fortune.

Trippier, 32, joined the Magpies in January 2022 when the club was adjusting to life under its recently installed Saudi-backed ownership.

The defender was a point of conversation on the latest Newcastle United Podcast, with the BBC Radio Newcastle team focusing on how he appeared set to take the decisive penalty in the win at Nottingham Forest before handing the duty to Alexander Isak.

Trippier revealed he held the ball as a decoy, so that any Forest players did not try to hassle or intimidate Isak.

"I was one of those who wasn't really sure about Trippier at first," said former defender Bernard.

"I felt like he came for retirement. But I have been immensely impressed by his attitude and work rate, and his leadership. His leadership is what changed the whole dynamic of the team and probably the club.

"A big round of applause. He has done fantastically well since he arrived at the club."

